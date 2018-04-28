Rakhi Sawant apologises, says her remarks on Valmiki were misunderstood

Narinder Adiya, the advocate who had filed a complaint against her before a court here last year for hurting the sentiments of members of the Valmiki community, was also present

Ludhiana: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant, who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Lord Valmiki on a private TV channel last year, today tendered an apology in the presence of several members of the Valmiki community in Ludhiana.

Narinder Adiya, the advocate who had filed a complaint against her before a court here last year for hurting the sentiments of members of the Valmiki community, was also present. "I have a great regard and sincere respect for Bhagwan Valmiki ji. I was misunderstood," Rakhi told the community members.

Aadia claimed that Rakhi has tendered a written apology in the court and the next date of hearing is May 18. Adiya had filed a complaint against Rakhi on July 9 last year, claiming that her comments -- allegedly made in a programme on a private television channel last year -- had hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community.

