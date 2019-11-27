Rakhi Sawant: I did it all on my own. My name was Neeru Bheda then

Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has revealed that in her early days in the film industry directors and producers would call her for auditions with wrong intentions. Rakhi also revealed her name was Neeru Bheda back then. "I came here from home. I did it all on my own. My name was Neeru Bheda then."

"When I used to go to an audition, the director-producer used to ask me to show my talent. With this, she further said, I did not know then what talent they were talking about showing. When I used to take go with pictures, they would close the door. I used to get out of there somehow," she said, according to a report in koimoi.com.

In the interview, Rakhi also spoke about how her mother worked in a hospital back then, and that they lived in poverty.

