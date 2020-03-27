Rakhi Sawant offers some tips on how to spend time at home during self-quarantine

Trust Rakhi Sawant to be as innovative and entertaining as possible. We all know about the videos where she revealed how she traveled all the way to China to destroy the Coronavirus and her subsequent success. And now, since we all are quarantined, the Main Hoon Na actress has some tips for all of us.

Taking to her Instagram account, she greeted all her friends with a hello and said what all we can do during this time. "Do Yoga, Listen to music, imagine you are in Switzerland, pray to god, most importantly. It's very important to pray. Watch gorgeous and beautiful movies with good locations." Well, that's actually not a bad idea. We all are praying as a nation collectively and waiting for the virus to be down and out.

Have a look at the video right here:

The actress shared another video where she said, "At this time, if we all want to order stuff from a ration shop, the people there refuse to send their delivery boys. And if we go out, the police catch us. Amid this, if we all order stuff online and ask the delivery guy to leave it outside our homes, nobody would be asked to go outside. There would be no need." Well, that's not a bad idea... again! Have a look at the video right here:

Sawant is truly making sure she uploads as many videos as possible during this time to make sense and also entertain us. Waiting for the next one!

