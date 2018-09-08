Rakhi Sawant's sensuous dance with a Bhojpuri star is going viral, watch video

regional-cinema

Rakhi Sawant, who has been away from Bollywood, is busy exploring the Bhojpuri film industry

Rakhi Sawant with Pawan Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rakhisawant2511

Known as the 'Controversy Queen' Rakhi Sawant has uploaded a dance video of hers on Instagram. The actress-dancer known for her outspoken nature is killing it with her sexy dance moves in the video. Dressed in a shimmery black bralette, paired with a jacket and shorts, she was seen grooving with Bhojpuri film industry superstar Pawan Singh.

Rakhi is currently associating a lot with the Bhojpuri film industry. She is seen doing many stage shows with the Bhojpuri stars. The song is for an upcoming film, which also stars Amrapali and Pakhi Hegde. If you go by the foot-tapping music of the song, it will be a rage, once it releases.

View this post on Instagram #singhpawan999 #pakhihegde #amrapali #bhojpoorisong A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) onSep 4, 2018 at 12:53am PDT

She was last in the news when she appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show, Juzzbaat. She made some hard-hitting revelations on the couch there. Rakhi agreed on being exploited by the producers when she entered the industry as an "innocent" girl in the hope of getting some work. She also stated how the pressure of not getting work and looking beautiful forced her to get under the knife at a tender age.

Speaking of Pawan Singh, he is one of the most bankable stars in the Bhojpuri film industry and has given many blockbuster films. His last outing, Wanted also let the cash registers ringing.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's Shocking Revelations On Sexual Favours In The Film Industry

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates