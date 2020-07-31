Raksha Bandhan 2020: Malaika Arora gets nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita

Popular reality show India's Best Dancer is creating the right buzz among audiences for its content and high entertainment quotient. The upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer this weekend will celebrate the beautiful festival of Raksha Bandhan. Right from the contestants, hosts Bharti and Haarsh, and the judges – Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis will be seen celebrating this festival and recall their favourite moments with their siblings.

Contestant Adnan, who hails from Assam, along with choreographer Sushant depicted the beautiful and emotional bond between a brother and sister through their performance. This made Adnan miss his sisters all the more. However, Adnan was not aware that his two sisters had actually come to see him perform. When he saw his sisters, he was so touched that he couldn't hold back his tears and started crying. Looking at that moment on stage, Malaika got nostalgic about her childhood days with sister Amrita Arora.

Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared, "Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about. I have taken care of Amrita in our childhood days when my mum used to go to work. Everything, from eating to getting her ready to go to school, I used to help her do all her work. I still remember Amrita used to go to the washroom in school after taking permission from her teacher on the condition only if I was present there. She has been like my own child. Now that she has her own kids, she behaves like my older sister, she gives me advice. We share a close and strong bond. We have had our share of days where we would fight, not speak with each other, but she was always the first one to say sorry whether it was her mistake or not."

After contestant Adnan and judge Malaika shared their memories, Adnan spent quality time with his sisters, Nirju and Mayni. He also relished homemade biryani which his sisters had specially brought for him. Adnan said, "I have missed them. I couldn't even stay two days without them. When Sushant sir explained the concept to me, I could relate with it, it's coming from a real space, a real feeling." Looking at Adnan being emotional on stage, even Bharti couldn't hold back her tears and started crying on the set as she missed her sibling."

