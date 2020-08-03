Raksha Bhandan: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him, says, 'you will always be our pride!'

Nobody has been able to forget the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput that shook the nation on June 14. Even after more than a month, his fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us!

And on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture where the siblings can be seen bringing in the festival during their childhood days. The note than she penned for him is likely to leave a lump in your throat.

Have a look at the post right here:

Ankita Lokhande was the first one to comment on the picture and she wrote- "Diiiiiiiiii." (sic) This was followed by a red heart. Kirti has been very active on social media and regularly posts something about Sushant Singh Rajput. Over three days back, she posted a fist full of fury and fire and wrote a quote that had to do something with justice.

Have a look right here:

And on July 21, she shared a picture with the actor and wrote how she wished she could hold him just one more time. Here it is:

View this post on Instagram I wish I could hold you just one more time... A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) onJul 21, 2020 at 6:43am PDT

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

