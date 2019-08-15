Rakshabandhan 2019: 'My sibling gives me his heart and his paw'
This Raksha Bandhan, mid-day celebrates the amicable bond between a human and their furry counterparts
We all have heard of pet parents but pet siblings? This Raksha Bandhan, mid-day celebrates the amicable bond between a human and their furry counterparts. Pet sibling, Ms Ishita Iyer, shares her bond and relationship with mid-day online journalist Saumya Gourisaria in a candid chat.
When asked to recall a fond memory with her furry friend, Simmba, Ishita says, "It so happened that my housemaid was not coming to work on one particular day, when the house was in a total mess. Later that evening, we were expecting some relatives over. My mother, in the meantime, was away for a party. As I just overcame from a viral infection, I was quite weak physically. I just happened to talk to Simmba (my pet) about it and asked him 'Why can't you help me?" I started showing him a video of how the other dogs help around with housework. Simmba, who doesn't like it if I or my mother do the mopping and the cleaning, looked away. I completed some of the household work, then looked to him and said 'Now I have to do the mopping'. He went into the kitchen, got a duster and started roaming around the house. He then came to me with the duster and when I asked him about it, he simply just wagged his tail. My heart just melted."
Rakshabandhan is a celebration in her house and it is not just Iyer who ties him a rakhi but eight other nieces too, some of which are specially hand-made for him. "He gives me unconditional support. He understands things on his own," says Ishita who ties him a rakhi for the same reason.
'Simmba is the man of the house'
Simmba and Ishita share a bond that is beyond blood relations. Once as Ishita's mother was unwell and coughing in the bathroom, while she (Ishita) was in another room, Simmba took it upon himself to take care and be the "little messenger of the house." He knows how to open the doors of every room and he came to Ishita's room and began barking, trying to signal her. He went back and was trying to help Ishita's mother by giving her a handkerchief and also gave her his paw as Ishita was busy packing for the hospital in the other room." When we came back from the hospital, he made sure that he was with my mother 24x7. If he knows someone is in need of help, he will give his heart and his paw."
Ishita says, "We can share silence, play hide and seek and also pranks on each other! I often try to confuse him while playing hide-and-seek by hiding in new spots. However, he will go looking for me in the same place every time."
Ishita too expresses her feelings and says, "On so many occasions he has not given me any privacy. He wants to know everything that happens to me. But as much as I say that, I also know that I wouldn't have him any other way."
Kumar Mangalam's daughter Ananya Birla is a woman of many talents. Ananya Birla also shares a strong bond with her brother Aryavarman Birla. Ananya, who is just three years older to her brother Aryavarman, shares a great camaraderie with him. Pic/Instagram Ananya Birla
While Ananya is a singer and musician, Aryavarman, is an aspiring cricketer. Ananya shared this 'sibling goal' picture on the occasion of Rakshabandhan in 2018. In the pic, Ananya is seen bonding with her brother Aryaman and sister Advaitesha. While sharing this pic, Ananya showed us her hilarious side as she captioned the pic: We were forced to kiss his cheek. Happy Raakhii! Pic/Instagram Ananya Birla
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha and her twin brother Akash and younger brother Anant share a unique and inseparable bond. The Ambani kids have never shied away from showing their sibling love for one another. From being spotted at social events together to taking part in family events, Isha, Akash and Anant have time and again proven why their sibling bond is strong.
From Akash and Anant walking Isha down the aisle on her wedding day to Isha being by Akash's side on his wedding day and Anant being the host during the most important event of their lives, these three are an epitome of what siblings should be like. Pic/Yogen Shah
Celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter, Alanna Panday is a diva in the making. Her cute, candid pictures with her younger brother Ahaan, be it at social gatherings or family events, only prove that the two are adorable as siblings. Pic/Instagram Alanna Panday
Alanna Panday is two years older to her brother While sharing this candid picture post-Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Alanna showed her love for her brother: No caption could do justice to how much I love you. Happy birthday Ahaan Panday. Pic/Instagram Alanna Panday
Raj Thackeray's son Amit and his sister Urvashi share a beautiful bond as siblings too. While Amit is a cartoonist, his sister Urvashi, on the other hand, is part of the fashion industry. Pic/Facebook Raj Thackeray
In picture: Amit Thackeray smiles for the camera after celebrating Rakshabandhan with his sister Urvashi Thackeray.
Union Minister Smriti's Irani's children Zohr and Zoish Irani are one of the cutest siblings today. Smriti Irani often shares adorable photos of her children that speaks volumes of the relationship they share. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani
Zohr and Zoish barely have a two-year age gap between each other. Zohr and Zoish's sibling love is very visible in the photos shared by their mother Smriti Irani. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani
Poonam and Rahul Mahajan have been through a lot sister and brother. While Poonam is a politician, Rahul is a reality show actor and former pilot. Poonam and Rahul Mahajan have always shown their love and respect for each other and have been by each other's side in good times and bad. Pic/Instagram Rahul Mahajan
In picture: Rahul Mahajan is seen spending quality time with his sister Poonam as he captions the pic - Siblings, good times! Pic/Instagram Rahul Mahajan
Akash and Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla and Aryavarman Birla, Amit and Urvashi Thackeray are some of the most famous siblings from Mumbai. These young celebrities have time and again proven their bond. Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we bring you a list of some of the most famous Mumbai celebrities and their siblings. See pictures
