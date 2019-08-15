Rakshabandhan 2019: 'My sibling gives me his heart and his paw'

festivals

This Raksha Bandhan, mid-day celebrates the amicable bond between a human and their furry counterparts

Simmba and Ishita as they celebrate Rakshabandhan

We all have heard of pet parents but pet siblings? This Raksha Bandhan, mid-day celebrates the amicable bond between a human and their furry counterparts. Pet sibling, Ms Ishita Iyer, shares her bond and relationship with mid-day online journalist Saumya Gourisaria in a candid chat.

When asked to recall a fond memory with her furry friend, Simmba, Ishita says, "It so happened that my housemaid was not coming to work on one particular day, when the house was in a total mess. Later that evening, we were expecting some relatives over. My mother, in the meantime, was away for a party. As I just overcame from a viral infection, I was quite weak physically. I just happened to talk to Simmba (my pet) about it and asked him 'Why can't you help me?" I started showing him a video of how the other dogs help around with housework. Simmba, who doesn't like it if I or my mother do the mopping and the cleaning, looked away. I completed some of the household work, then looked to him and said 'Now I have to do the mopping'. He went into the kitchen, got a duster and started roaming around the house. He then came to me with the duster and when I asked him about it, he simply just wagged his tail. My heart just melted."

Rakshabandhan is a celebration in her house and it is not just Iyer who ties him a rakhi but eight other nieces too, some of which are specially hand-made for him. "He gives me unconditional support. He understands things on his own," says Ishita who ties him a rakhi for the same reason.

'Simmba is the man of the house'

Simmba and Ishita share a bond that is beyond blood relations. Once as Ishita's mother was unwell and coughing in the bathroom, while she (Ishita) was in another room, Simmba took it upon himself to take care and be the "little messenger of the house." He knows how to open the doors of every room and he came to Ishita's room and began barking, trying to signal her. He went back and was trying to help Ishita's mother by giving her a handkerchief and also gave her his paw as Ishita was busy packing for the hospital in the other room." When we came back from the hospital, he made sure that he was with my mother 24x7. If he knows someone is in need of help, he will give his heart and his paw."

Ishita says, "We can share silence, play hide and seek and also pranks on each other! I often try to confuse him while playing hide-and-seek by hiding in new spots. However, he will go looking for me in the same place every time."

Ishita too expresses her feelings and says, "On so many occasions he has not given me any privacy. He wants to know everything that happens to me. But as much as I say that, I also know that I wouldn't have him any other way."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates