Rakshanda Khan to play a paranormal activist in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

Published: May 31, 2019, 16:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Keeping the USP of the show intact, Rakshanda Khan will be seen playing the character of Bharti, a ghostbuster, who helps Ragini and her friends solve the strange mystery surrounding them.

Rakshanda Khan

The gorgeous veteran actress Rakshanda Khan, well- known for her grey-shaded characters in Indian Television Industry is back with her skills of a paranormal activist. Taking the legacy of the first season ahead, ALTBalaji's new web-series Ragini MMS Returns... Season 2, will feature the actress as a paranormal expert with a much-evolved character.

Keeping the USP of the show intact, Rakshanda will be seen playing the character of Bharti, a ghostbuster, who helps Ragini (Divya Agarwal) and her friends solve the strange mystery surrounding them.

On playing a similar character in the second part Rakshanda quipped, "Ragini MMS is not just a show, it's a legacy created by Ekta Kapoor and being a part of something as big as this is a proud moment for me. I believe as an actor; we should not restrict oneself basis the medium and keep moving forward to explore as much as possible. I made my digital debut with Ragini MMS Returns and I am continuing my experiment with its new installment. I have been associated with Balaji for so long and this is what makes my stint more comfortable."

Ragini MMS Season 2 is a story of 20 years old Ragini Shroff who along with her girl gang plans to go on a trip. What follows them further is the series of incidences which turns their world upside down. The show holds in itself a lot of suspense, action, thriller and a secret which is buried deep down. Steaming up the franchise, ALTBalaji is all set to bring back the new season of the hit erotic-horror web series with youth sensations and real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead roles with Ragini MMS Returns... Season 2!

