Rakul Preet: Neither southern film industry, nor Bollywood was my plan

Rakul Preet Singh says she always wanted to act, but neither the southern film industry nor Bollywood was the plan for her

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film Gilli and later ventured into the Hindi film industry in 2014 with Yaariyan. Asked if working in the southern film industry was always the plan for her or was it a stepping stone towards Bollywood, Rakul told IANS, "No, the southern industry was not the plan for me, neither was Bollywood. Firstly, films weren't."

The 28-year-old actress said she knew she "wanted to act", but she "didn't know how". "I didn't know much about the south industry and neither did I know about Hindi. I shot Yaariyan and then my first film in Telugu. I shot for that film, and that went on to become a success and the rest is history. After that, I signed on a bunch of south Indian films - Telugu films. I just continued working there for seven to eight projects because they were great opportunities," she added.

Rakul made her Telugu film debut with Keratam in 2011 and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka the following year. She was a part of commercially successful films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Kick 2, Dhruva, Spyder and Aiyaari.

While working, Rakul said she realised she wanted to work in films and do much better content. "And then Hindi happened again," said the actress, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by the Telangana government.

Yaariyan was shot before her Telugu film debut in 2011. "Then I got so busy there and then I came back with 'Aiyaari' and then 'De De Pyar De' and now 'Marjawan'," she said. Rakul adds, "All I want to do right now is great films, challenging roles. That's what gives me a high, and just (to) have some great content in my hand to work on."

