Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman go back to their childhood amid lockdown

Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman are reliving their childhood days. "When was the last time I pushed you on a swing (sic)?" asked the actor. Aman is also following in the sister's footsteps. He features in the upcoming action drama, Ram Rajya.

"Social distancing has helped me cherish priceless moments with familyï¸Â and siblings after years. I know these are tough times but all we can do is look at the brighter side of things (sic)," wrote Rakul on social media.

Have a look right here:

Well, 2019 was a great year for Singh as she had two back-to-back hits, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. And now, she's reuniting with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in one film, directed by Indra Kumar, titled Thank God!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates