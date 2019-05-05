Rakul Preet Singh: I don't think I have yet made a name for myself in Bollywood

bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut in 2009 with Kannada film "Gilli". She ventured into Bollywood in 2014 with "Yaariyan" and was later seen in "Aiyaary" in 2018

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh says she hasn't made a name for herself in Bollywood, and still has a long way to go. Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with Kannada film "Gilli". She ventured into Bollywood in 2014 with "Yaariyan" and was later seen in "Aiyaary" in 2018.

"I don't think I have yet made a name for myself in Bollywood. I don't think I have done anything. In fact, I always keep saying that the fact that 'I am an actor' has not sunk in my head. I have been in this industry, in films for five to six years now," Rakul told IANS in an e-mail interview.

She added: "Having done so many films even in the south, I mean I take my job seriously, but I don't take the fact that I am an actor seriously."

The 28-year-old actress loves her job, and wants to continue doing it with the same passion.

"It feels great that God has been kind and the industries have been welcoming, where I got good projects to work on. But I think there is still a lot more to do and I have just begun, you know. This is just the start," she said.

She will next be seen in "De De Pyaar De", which is slated to release on May 17.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh loves to indulge in retail therapy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates