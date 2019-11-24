If Akshay Kumar is Padman, Rakul Preet Singh is the Padwoman. Apart from acting and running a gym franchise, Rakul is now extending a helping hand to The Spotless Dame initiative in Jaipur to raise money to provide women in rural areas, who have no access to menstrual sanitation, reusable sanitary pads. The actor hopes to create awareness about reusable pads in rural areas.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is excited about her upcoming cross-border romantic-comedy with Arjun Kapoor. She revealed recently that the film's shooting will start later this month. "The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters who belongs to India and Pakistan, so it's a cross-border, coming-of-age rom-com," Rakul said about the film.

"We have already kickstarted reading sessions for the film. We will start shooting in November after the release of 'Marjaavaan'. I hope it is going to be fun experience," said the actress, while interacting with the media at GolbalSpa Fit and Fab Awards. The film will be directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal. "Shooting of Indian 2 is going on well. (Director) Shankar sir takes a lot of time for his films and it is a 2021 release," she let on.

