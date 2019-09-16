Rakul Preet Singh now owns a tennis team!

Fitness fanatic Rakul Preet Singh has hopped aboard the entrepreneurship bandwagon. She is now the co-owner of a team of the Tennis Premier League. She re-tweeted the news shared on the platform's official handle, which read: "We are pleased to announce that @Rakulpreet will be joining the Tennis Premier League as the Co Owner of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers! (sic)."

Talking about her decision, she tells mid-day, "I come from an Army background and know the role that sports plays in every sphere of life. I am happy that I will be doing my bit for tennis, which is a great sport, and needs a boost in India."

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh's last Bollywood outing was De De Pyaar De, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She will next be seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. This will be her second film with Sidharth, after Aiyaary. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an action-thriller. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in The Student of the Year 2 will also be a part of the movie. The flick will hit the big screens on November 8, 2019.

Rakul is also part of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. She will be seen as the love interest of Siddharth, who plays the grandson of the vigilante Senapathi and son of Chandru, both characters were played by Haasan in the first part.

