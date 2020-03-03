Rakul Preet Singh's denim shorts are a must buy; shop here

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her fashion sense and her fit and athletic physique. Recently, she was snapped by the photographers stepping out from a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The De De Pyaar De actress looked ravishing in her chic avatar. She sported a white top and high waist denim shorts with ankle-length boots.

Rakul's casual attire has taken the internet by storm already. Here's how you can ace her look in easy steps. Take a look:

Denim Skinny Casual Solid Shorts

These shorts are perfect for Indian summers. With a body-hugging fit, these shorts make you look smart and slim. Broadstar Blue Denim Skinny Casual Solid Shorts for Women is available at a discounted price of Rs 649. Shop here

Denim Shorts

These shorts are apt for casual, evening and weekend wear. It is made up of 74 per cent cotton, 24 per cent polyester, and 2 per cent spandex material. With its flattering fit and trendy style, it is perfect for casual Fridays with the girls. Aka Chic Women's Shorts is available at a discounted price of Rs 669. Shop here

Solid Denim Shorts

Revamp your wardrobe with these perfect shorts from Vero Moda. They are extremely stylish and will upgrade your fashion quotient in an instant. It is made up of 100 per cent cotton. Vero Moda Women's Shorts is available at a discounted price of Rs 799. Shop here

Five Button Mid Raise Designed Shorts

These chic shorts are suitable for any occasion. Miss Wow Five Button Mid Raise Designed Short Denim Capri for Women is available at a discounted price of Rs 599. Shop here

