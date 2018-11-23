Ralph Breaks The Internet Movie Review - Vividly Entertaining

hollywood

The narrative created by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston has a visual mystique and liveliness that is imminently attractive

A zesty satire that scores it's hits on our all-consuming social-media-fuelled obsession, this follow-up to 'Wreck-it Ralph' is a consistently funny send-up spectacle. Ralph (John C Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) as expected are at Litwack's Arcade when the steering wheel is broken off from her aging Sugar Rush game. On discovering that Litwack (Ed O'Neill) has finally installed Wi-Fi, Ralph and Vanellope get onto the internet in their quest for a replacement part. But their search lands them in the middle of a mind-blowing fantasia where everything is beyond what they ever imagined.

The voicing ensemble is spiritedly entrancing and the character contours are impressively fulsome. Ralph and Vanelope find the World Wide Web an immensely gratifying world of possibilities that takes them away from the initial search on eBay to Slaughter Race to BuzzzTube where Ralph becomes an instant (viral) celebrity. Pamela Ribon's screenplay doesn't stop there. She proceeds to reimagine a Magic Kingdom – a spoofy gathering of Disney princesses - which becomes the highlight of the entire experience.

The narrative created by Moore and Johnston has a visual mystique and liveliness that is imminently attractive. The rapid pace and the inventive spiel of ideas keeps it zippy and entertaining.

