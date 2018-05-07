Ralph Fiennes and Rebecca Hall to star in The Forgiven

The Forgiven to be directed by John Michael McDonagh, is the big screen adaptation of the 2012 Lawrence Osborne novel of the same nam

Actors Ralph Fiennes and Rebecca Hall are all set to feature in The Forgiven. The film, to be directed by John Michael McDonagh, is the big screen adaptation of the 2012 Lawrence Osborne novel of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Strong and Said Taghmaoui are also in talks to star in the project.

The plot traces the effects of an accident an English couple encounter when they are passing through the Moroccan desert and the locals who cross paths at a weekend party in a luxurious villa. McDonagh is producing alongside Elizabeth Eves for their shingle House of Un-American Activities.

