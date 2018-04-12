Ram Bilas Sharma blames Congress for 'unclean occupation' remark

After uproar erupted over Haryana school admission forms seeking to know whether the applicant's parents were engaged in an "unclean occupation, the state's education minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Wednesday that Congress has to be blamed for such



Haryana state's education minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that the Congress was to be blamed for school admission forms having a section asking if the student's parents were engaged in 'unclean occupation' -- something that set off nation-wide uproar. Across schools in Haryana, a question in the SC/ST section of the admission form in particular raised eyebrows as it sought to know whether the applicant's parents were engaged in an "unclean occupation".

"The school admission form which is being discussed by the opposition was published during Congress regime. I will meet senior officials to discuss this matter," said Sharma yesterday. Senior Congress leader R.S. Surjewala yesterday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government after schools had recently released the controversial admission forms.

Surjewala also called on Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar to clarify the meaning of unclean profession and also termed the 100-question form as another attempt by the BJP government to breach privacy. The form was introduced on April 7, 2011.

