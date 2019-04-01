Ram Gopal Varma announces his next titled Sasikala

bollywood

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced a biopic on the life of Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her close aide Sasikala titled "Sasikala".

Varma shared a poster featuring Jayalalithaa and Sasikala which read: "The story of a relationship set against merciless men, prisons and Mannargudi gangs. 'Sasikala'. Love is dangerously political. A Ram Gopal Varma film."

He captioned the poster: "Happy to announce! Coming very soon!" Details related to the film are still under wraps.

HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE! ðððCOMING VERY SOON! ðªðªðª pic.twitter.com/ZccF4mufNN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 31, 2019

RGV'S latest release is "Lakshmi's NTR" based on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao's second marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi and subsequent developments.

