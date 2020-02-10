Search

Ram Gopal Varma becomes a grandfather as daughter Revathi blessed with a baby girl!

Updated: Feb 10, 2020, 14:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ram Gopal Varma has all the reasons to celebrate as daughter Revathi Varma has been blessed with a baby girl! HereÃ¢ÂÂs wishing the newest mother and grandfather in Bollywood all the happiness.

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives
Ram Gopal Varma must be a happy, no, a very happy man today as he has become the latest celebrity in Bollywood to become a grandfather. His only daughter, Revathi Varma, has given birth to a baby girl and embraced motherhood. She got married to Pranav, a doctor, in 2013 in Hyderabad, in a low-key ceremony.

Even though it's a regular practice, the filmmaker hadn't posted anything about it on Twitter or Instagram, however, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's reaction on Twitter was priceless and hilarious. Taking to his account, he wrote- Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer- Ramu tata Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu...

Have a look right here:

Coming back to RGV, he's one of the most eccentric personalities in the industry, especially when it comes to his Tweets and interviews. As far as his films are concerned, he has given Hindi Cinema some of the most rousing and riveting pieces of work in the form of Shiva, Raat, Satya, Rangeela, Bhoot, and Sarkar.

