Ram Gopal Varma fined for film posters on govt property

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Enforcement Vigilance on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 on film director Ram Gopal Varma after posters of his upcoming film "Power Star" were pasted on government property.

The civic body stated the Bollywood film director had flouted the GHMC Act and alleged that he had used government property to promote his film.

"GHMC Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management penalises director Ram Gopal Varma for unauthorised wall poster pasting violation, Under Section 402, 421 and with 674 596, 487 of GHMC Act 1955 and fined with an amount of Rs 4,000. According to the EVDM, there were two violations by pasting poster for promotion of his movie 'Power Star' releasing in a personal app," the letter from GHMC read.

More details in this regard are awaited.

