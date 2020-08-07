Ram Gopal Varma: Have made four films for the app

Ram Gopal Varma has a knack for making headlines — when he is not making insensitive jokes about testing COVID-19 positive, the director announces a film based on Arnab Goswami as a mark of protest against his brand of journalism. In the latest, Varma has launched the movie app, rgvworldtheatre.com, as a one-stop platform for his works. The filmmaker reveals that going forward, the streaming platform will have features of advance booking and paid trailer previews.

"The movies I make here on will be streamed [exclusively] on the app. We have already made four films, including Thriller, Power Star and Coronavirus, which was shot entirely during the lockdown and is the world's first film on the pandemic. These films are about 20- to 50-minute long. It's a pay-per-view app and the charges — ranging from Ra 150 to Ra 250 — are at par with multiplex ticket prices," says Varma.

Ask him how he shot the four movies amid the restrictions, and the director reveals that he has been selecting subjects that don't demand outdoor shoots. "We have been shooting in a controlled environment. I shot the song, Corona pungu, on a cell phone."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news