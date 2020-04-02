Ram Gopal Varma jokes about being tested Coronavirus positive, gets blasted by netizens

Since it was April Fool's Day on April 1, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was in the mood to have some fun and joked about being tested Coronavirus positive, but got blasted by online users!

For all of you who have been following RGV's tweets, the man has always been known for his wicked sense of humour that seldom goes down well with the online users. From taking digs at other Bollywood celebrities to self-deprecation to even God, he hasn't spared anyone.

And given the whole world is dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, he decided to use that as a tool for his sense of humour that majorly backfired. His first tweet that actually came as a shock for a while was- "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona." And a few minutes later, came this- "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it's a April Fool joke it's his fault and not mine." (sic)

Have a look at his tweets right here:

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke ð³ it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

From memes to GIFs, some netizens were amused but a majority of them blasted him for such an irresponsible and innocuous tweet. One of them wrote- "Sir please this 'CORONA VIRUS' is nothing to joke about. This is a Pandemic.. People are dying.. I pray that this joke of yours should never come true." (sic)

He apologised in his next tweet though, have a look:

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates