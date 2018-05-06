Ram Gopal Varma: 'Officer' has nothing to do with Hollywood film Taken

Except for Nagarjuna playing a cop and having a daughter, there's absolutely no similarity between Officer and Taken, says RGV



Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says that his upcoming film Officer has nothing to do with the Hollywood film Taken. "I once again want to clarify that 'Officer' is nothing to do with 'Taken' except for Nagarjuna playing a cop and having a daughter there's absolutely no similarity," Varma tweeted.

The director says he always saw Nagarjuna as an "intense action hero". "I am so happy to see people loving him in this space," he added. RGV has also directed Nagarjuna in films like "Antham", "Govinda Govinda" and "Drohi".

"Officer", a cop thriller brings the actor and director duo back together after a gap of over two decades. The film is slated for release on May 25. "Taken", which released in 2008, is an action thriller film starring Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Katie Cassidy, Leland Orser, and Holly Valance

It revolves around an ex-Secret Service agent, whose teenage daughter is abducted by human traffickers while on a trip to Paris. With almost no information on her whereabouts, he travels to Paris to find and save her.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever