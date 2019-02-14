Ram Gopal Varma releases trailer of controversial movie on actor-turned-politician N.T. Rama Rao

regional-cinema

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has released the trailer of 'Lakshmi's NTR', a film on the life of actor-turned-politician N.T. Rama Rao, which has triggered a controversy in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the elections

Ram Gopal Varma

'Lakshmi's NTR' is about the former Chief Minister, N.T. Rama Rao's, second marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi, which divided the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder's family and ultimately led to his son-in-law N. Chandrababu Naidu taking over the reins of the party and the government in 1995.

"Here is the trailer of the most intense and dramatic love story ever. Wish you all a very happy Valentine's Day," tweeted Varma.

Here's his tweet:

Here is the trailer of the most intense and dramatic love story ever ..Wish u all a very happy Valentine’s day. https://t.co/OtvxvikGlA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 14, 2019

He later tweeted that the trailer had one million views in just one-and-a-half hours. He called it "Lord NTR blessing". This over three-minute long trailer begins with the caption that the story is about the days following NTR's defeat in the 1989 elections.

The trailer deals with the dramatic entry of Lakshmi Parvathi, NTR's biographer, into his life, followed by opposition to the marriage in the legendary actor's family, his landslide victory in the 1994 elections, the revolt by Chandrababu Naidu, the subsequent developments and finally NTR's death in 1996.

After Balakrishna announced the NTR biopic last year, Varma also declared that he will make a movie on the true story of NTR and Lakshmi Parvathi. He termed it the most dynamic love story ever. "Lakshmi's NTR is a love story mixed with ungrateful families, disloyal followers and backstabbing betrayers," he said.

In the last few days, Varma had tweeted that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu backstabbed NTR. Varma's movie has angered Naidu and his TDP. TDP leaders raised objections to a song from the film released recently, which appears to be targeting Naidu for backstabbing. With elections in Andhra Pradesh due in April-May, TDP leaders feel that the controversial movie could impact the party's prospects.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma announces web series on Mumbai underworld

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever