Ram Gopal Varma to direct Akhil Akkineni

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed actor Nagarjuna in his debut film "Shiva" in 1989, is ecstatic to direct his son Akhil Akkineni in an upcoming film.

Just love the circle of life @iamnagarjuna produced my debut #Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s #Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing @AkhilAkkineni8 ‘s film with me as director — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

RGV, who has directed Nagarjuna in a gripping cop story titled "Officer", on Tuesday tweeted: "Just love the circle of life Nagarjuna produced my debut 'Shiva' and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna's 'Officer' and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing Akhil Akkineni's film with me as director".

Other details related to the movie are still under wraps. RGV has also directed Nagarjuna in films like "Antham", "Govinda Govinda" and "Drohi". "Officer", a cop thriller brings the actor and director duo back together after a gap of over two decades. The film is slated for release on May 25.

