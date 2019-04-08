Ram Gopal Varma to make acting debut with 'Cobra'

bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced that he will be making his acting debut in his next bilingual project "Cobra", which he will co-direct with Agasthya Manju.

The announcement comes just a week after the release of "Lakshmi NTR", RGV's film on the purpose of Lakshmi Parvathi in legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's (NTR) life.

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Sunday, Varma took to Twitter to announce his next project.

"Ahem! On the occasion of my birthday today, I am debuting as an actor for the first time in my career. I wouldn't mind if you don't bless me. Thanks," Varma tweeted and also shared the first look poster of the film.

According to the poster, the film is a biopic based on "the most dangerous criminal ever". The poster also featured the line, referring to the titular character in the film. "If he's arrested half the police department will be thrown into jail."

In "Cobra", RGV plays an intelligence officer called R. In addition to acting, RGV is also co-producing the film in association with DPR.

The film also stars KG and Ranga Rao. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Varma on multiple projects, welcomed him to the world of acting.

"Finally! Ram Gopal Varma, the 'Sarkar' finds his true vocation... Acting! All the best Sircar. Damn, another competition," he wrote.

To this, Varma replied: "Sir your praise makes me feel dead because only dead people are praised this much but thank you for your belief in my new 'yatra'."

