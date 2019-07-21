Ram Gopal Varma violates traffic laws, tweets, gets fined

regional-cinema

Very recently, RGV had created a stir at iSmart Shankar's success party by pouring liquor on himself.

Ram Gopal Varma

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma landed in trouble by riding triple on a motorbike and posting the video on Twitter, prompting the police to fine him for traffic violation, in Hyderabad on Saturday. Varma riding pillion along with director Ajay Bhupathi on a Royal Enfield' driven by another director Agsthya without helmet, reached a theatre in Moosapet to watch Telugu movie 'iSmart Shankar', directed by Puri Jagannadh.

"Am looking like a pick pocket in my getup when I went to see #ismartshankar in Sri Ramulu theatre in Moosapet," RGV, as Varma is popularly known, tweeted along with video and pictures. This was followed by another tweet. "Where is the police? I think they are all inside the theatre watching #ismartshankar."

Am looking like a pick pocket in my mass get up when I went to see #issmartshankar in Sri Ramulu theatre in Moosapet pic.twitter.com/KDUYKo3PFb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 20, 2019

RX 100’s Ajay Bhupathi, Lakshmi’s NTR’s Agasthya and me on a bike triple riding without helmet on our way to see #issmartshankar pic.twitter.com/X2mxfXLZId — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 20, 2019

The Cyberabad police retweeted with a witty comment. "Thanks @RGVzoomin for reporting Traffic Violations. We expect the same responsibility in actually following the Traffic rules yourself. By the way, why only theaters?, Traffic Police see a lot of drama, circus like below on roads every minute," the police tweet said tagging the video of Varma and two others on the bike.

Thanks @RGVzoomin for reporting Traffic Violations. We expect the same responsibility in actually following the Traffic rules your self. By the way, why only theaters?, Traffic Police see a lot of drama, circus like below on roads every minute. pic.twitter.com/fCT3FFRQ9b — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 20, 2019

The police also posted the Rs 1,335 traffic ticket (challan), issued in the name of B. Dilip Kumar, in whose name the two-wheeler is registered, for violations.

Earlier, Varma created a stir at iSmart Shankar's success party by pouring liquor on himself. In the video posted on Twitter, he is seen hugging Puri Jagannadh and actress Charmi Kaur, co-producers of the movie.

I am not mad , but #issmartshankar made me mad , so â¦@purijaganâ© and â¦@Charmmeofficialâ© are to blame pic.twitter.com/Sd1gIno1ER — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 20, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates