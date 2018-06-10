Ram Gopal Verma announces his next film 'Virus'

After his last outing Officer, starring Nagarjuna, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced his next project titled Virus. The film will be produced by Parag Shanghvi.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma on Sunday announced his next film titled "Virus".

"My next film is titled 'Virus' and is being produced by Parag Sanghvi, who produced 'Sarkar' and 'The Attacks of 26/11'," Varma tweeted.

This comes after his film Ram Gopal Verma's Officer, which was released last month. Officer, a cop thriller brought Nagarjuna and the director duo back together after a gap of over two decades. The film went on the floors on 25 May.

He had said: "It (Officer) is a film about the violent society we live in and one man's struggle to bring a semblance of sanity in the lives of common citizens. The violence in 'Officer' is raw and real."

"You can't show the reaction until you spotlight the action. The violence here is not gratuitous. It will make the audience uncomfortable, as any form of violence is supposed to", he added.

The other films keeping him busy are Geher, Rai and Nuclear.

