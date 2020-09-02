Ram Kapoor: If you're not emotionally tough, this is a tough industry

Actor Ram Kapoor has seen his share of ups and downs in the entertainment industry, having worked in TV, films and the OTT space. He says one has to be emotionally tough to survive here, and luck plays an important part to get success.

Kapoor, who is noted for his film roles in "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Udaan", and "Thappad" among numerous others, has forayed the digital space in recent times with the web series "Abhay 2" and "A Suitable Boy".

"It was such a treat to work with (director) Mira (Nair) in 'A Suitable Boy' because the story is set in a different era and I play a politician. It is a well written multi-layered character and it was a nice reunion," Kapoor told IANS. He had earlier worked with Nair in her 2001 film, "Monsoon Wedding".

While the conversation around the dark side of Bollywood, and how mental health is affected by competition in the industry, Kapoor said that one has to find stability within.

"After the initial struggle I went through, I managed to make a name for myself in the television industry. Then it was my conscious decision to make a shift from quality to quantity. Today when I say that 'work is fun for me' and 'I look for challenging and engaging characters in the kind of web series I do', I say that with a certain amount of emotional and financial stability. I have earned it from television for more than 10 years," he said.

"In our industry, the ups, the success, the fandom is extreme but when the downfall happens, it is really dark. If you are not emotionally tough, it will be tough for you to survive the dark period before you see the light!" he shared.

During the lockdown period, several television actors committed suicide including Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, Anupama Pathak, and Sameer Sharma. The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who also started his journey from television with the show "Pavitra Rishta", was initially suspected to be a case of suicide by the Mumbai Police. However, the case is now under investigation by the CBI.

Although hard work plays an important role, Kapoor emphasises on the luck factor, too.

"I am lucky to get the right opportunity at the right time to prove my talent. Honestly speaking, there are many actors I know who are talented. They are no less talented than I am but probably they did not get the kind of opportunity they deserve, or did not get the appreciation from the audience the way I got," he said.

"I think it is pure luck and that is where my heart is filled with gratitude. Having said that, I would say whenever there is a down, it is only wise to stay hopeful and not give up. Who knows, the good time is just on the way, coming towards you to change your life for a greater good. I am eternally hopeful," Ram signed off.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news