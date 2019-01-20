Ram Madhav: BJP not against early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Madhav said due to the special circumstances in the state, the BJP does not have any hesitation in joining hands with other parties to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday dismissed reports that his party was opposing early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media here, Madhav said: "There is no truth in the rumours being spread that the BJP is not in favour of early Assembly elections.

"Our party would most likely contest alone in the Assembly elections but we would form a stable government in the state with help of some friends later.

"We will field candidates for all the seats in the state. At the same time, there is little possibility of a pre-poll alliance with any party.

"I am confident that the BJP will emerge as the largest single party after the election," he said.

Going into the background of his party's alliance with the PDP after the 2014 Assembly elections, he said: "After 2014 elections we formed an alliance with the PDP based on a common minimum programme."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Jammu, Ladakh and the Kashmir Valley on February 3, he said Modi would start the BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state.

"The BJP is ready for the Assembly polls in the state. It is up to the Election Commission to decide whether the two polls are held together or separately."

