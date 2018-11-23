Ram Madhav retracts Pakistan remark after Omar's dare

national

Madhav had alleged that Omar Abdullah's NC and Mufti's PDP had come together on instructions from Pakistan

BJP leader Ram Madhav and Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday "took back" his comments regarding the National Conference and People's Democratic Party coming together at Pakistan's behest after former J&K CM Omar Abdullah asked him to apologise or prove the allegations he made.

"PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form government. What they did prompted the governor to look into the whole issue," Madhav had earlier said.

"Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don't practice shoot & scoot politics," Abdullah responded. The two leaders clashed on Twitter, a day after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the State Assembly. The decision was announced after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. Malik claimed that it was impossible to make stable government with parties of opposing ideologies coming together.

"Now tht u deny any external pressure I take back my comment, bt, now tht u proved it ws genuine love btw NC n PDP tht prompted a failed govt formation attempt,u shud fight nxt elections 2gether," Madhav finally tweeted.

The curious case of governor's fax machine

J&K Governor Malik has a "one-way fax machine", Omar Abdullah said after Mehbooba Mufti alleged that her fax, claiming that PDP had the support of NC and the Congress to form government, to the Governor's house could not get through. "It is a bizarre fax machine. Incoming fax doesn't reach them, but an outgoing fax can be sent," Abdullah said.

'When in alliance, BJP didn't question credentials'

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the BJP saying credentials of the NC and the PDP were not questioned when they were in alliance with the saffron party.

