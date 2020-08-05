Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Watch Devendra Fadnavis sing devotional songs at BJP Mumbai office

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sang devotional songs at the BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The office was decked up with flowers and lights on the occasion. Fadnavis, along with others, was seen following safety protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19.

#WATCH Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sang devotional songs at BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple in #Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TXAZUNVmus — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi took the stage and urged attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'. He said, "Today the chants of 'Jai Siya Ram' is not only being heard in Ayodhya but it is audible across the world. On this pious day, I wish all the devotees of Lord Ram heartily."

