Ram Nath Kovind approves ordinances against rapists and economic fugitives

Promulgates ordinance providing death penalty for raping girls younger than 12 and another one empowering authorities to confiscate proceeds of crimes done by economic offenders



The ordinance follows outrage over rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and similar crimes in other parts of the country. Pic/PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved an ordinance to provide death penalty for those convicted of raping girls younger than 12 years besides clearing another ordinance to confiscate property of fugitive economic offenders.

The President promulgated The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, approved by the Cabinet on Saturday, that seeks to provide effective deterrence against rape and instil a sense of security among women, particularly young girls. The ordinance amends the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The development puts in place a number of measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases including a two-month time limit for investigation, two months for completion of trial and six months for disposal of appeals.

Kovind also promulgated The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, which followed the Punjab National Bank fraud case, in which the main accused, diamond trader Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, fled the country after duping banks to the tune of over R30,000 crore. The ordinance lays down the measures to empower Indian authorities to attach and confiscate proceeds of crime associated with economic offenders and the properties of the economic offenders and thereby deter economic offenders from evading the process of Indian law by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

BJP min: Don't make 'brouhaha' over rape

Wading into a controversy, Union Minister Santosh Gangwar yesterday said "brouhaha" should not be created over one or two rape cases in a big country like India. He said on Saturday, "In a big country like ours, if one or two incidents take place, brouhaha should not be created over it. This is not fair... Government is taking effective steps...Whatever is necessary will be done." BJP MP Gangwar is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment.

Don't make irresponsible comments: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asked party leaders to refrain from making "irresponsible" statements, saying their responsibility has risen as public support has increased for the BJP. His comments were made during an interaction with the party's MPs, MLAs and other representatives through his mobile application.

