Ram Nath Kovind: Article 370 abrogation paved way for equal development of J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi: Addressing the joint sitting of both houses at the beginning of the Budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh." "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Kovind said.

"Fast-paced development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, protecting its culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and boosting the democracy, is among the priorities of my government," he added. He earlier expressed happiness over the pace and amount of work done by the Parliament in the first session.

"I am pleased to say that in the past seven months the Parliament has set new milestones of work in terms of work done by it. The work done by the Parliament in the first session of this Lok Sabha is a record for the past seven decades," Kovind said. The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever