Ram Nath Kovind holds bilateral talks with Bolivian counterpart

international

Kovind, during his three-day visit to Bolivia, will also participate in an India-Bolivia business meet, address university students and interact with the Indian community

Ram Nath Kovind

Sucre (Bolivia): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales on a number of bilateral issues such as the economy, space, IT and traditional medicines.

It was the first-ever presidential-level visit between the two countries. Kovind is on a three-day visit to Bolivia, India's first high-level visit to the Latin American country since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "In first-ever Presidential level visit between India and Bolivia wide-ranging discussions were held between #PresidentKovind and Bolivian President Evo Morales on political economic and cultural issues including space, mining, IT, pharmaceutical and traditional medicines".

Kovind, during his three-day visit to Bolivia, will also participate in an India-Bolivia business meet, address university students and interact with the Indian community.

On March 30, he will head to Chile to hold talks with his Chilean counterpart Sebastián Piñera. The President is on a three-nation tour to strengthen India's ties in key sectors such as trade, investment and renewable energy. He was in Croatia from March 25-28.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates