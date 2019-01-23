Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi pay tributes to Netaji

national

The Prime Minister bowed to Netaji memories, remembering him as "a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and lead a life of dignity".

Jharkhand: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several politicians on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 122nd birth anniversary, calling him the most beloved national hero and a "defiant patriot".



"He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. Netaji is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country," Kovind tweeted.



"We are committed to fulfilling his ideas and creating a strong India," Narendra Modi said.



A number of others also took to Twitter to commemorate Netaji's birth on this day in 1897 in Odisha's Cuttack district.



The Congress party remembered him as "a true nationalist, a defiant patriot".



"Bose was one of India's greatest freedom fighters. He will always be remembered for his role in building the Indian National Army and serving the Congress party as one its strongest presidents," the Congress tweeted.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi saying that Bose "raised a sustained campaign against British rule".



Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the veteran freedom fighter "ignited patriotism among the people and inspired them to sacrifice everything for the freedom of the motherland.



"He is an icon of India's freedom movement and also a role model for today's youth".



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Bose's "valour, patriotism and leadership would always be an inspiration for generations to come".



"Netaji Subhas Bose gave us the memorable motto of the Azad Hind Fauj: 'Ittihad, Itmad, Qurbani' (Unity, Trust, Sacrifice). The patriotic call of 'Jai Hind' unites us all till date," said Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.



To fight the British, Bose had formed the Indian National Army (INA) that was also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.

