Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi wish revellers on Durga Ashtami

A statue of Hindu divinity Durga decorated with traditional looks during the 'Durga Puja' festival in Siliguri. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

In his greetings, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter to extended his wishes to the revelers in the country and aboard on the occasion. He went to wish the citizens by tweeting in Hindi and Bengali.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on us and enrich our lives with joy and prosperity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 6, 2019

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri where devotees flock to their Durga puja pandals and worship Maha Gauri, a form of Goddess Durga, wearing traditional clothes.

Wishing the people, the Prime Minister prayed for their happiness and prosperity.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2019

