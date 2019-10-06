MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi wish revellers on Durga Ashtami

Published: Oct 06, 2019, 09:13 IST |

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri

A statue of Hindu divinity Durga decorated with traditional looks during the 'Durga Puja' festival in Siliguri. Pic/PTI
A statue of Hindu divinity Durga decorated with traditional looks during the 'Durga Puja' festival in Siliguri. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

In his greetings, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter to extended his wishes to the revelers in the country and aboard on the occasion. He went to wish the citizens by tweeting in Hindi and Bengali.

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri where devotees flock to their Durga puja pandals and worship Maha Gauri, a form of Goddess Durga, wearing traditional clothes.

Wishing the people, the Prime Minister prayed for their happiness and prosperity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

ram nath kovindnarendra modidurga pujanavratri

PM Narendra Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK