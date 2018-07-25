Search

Ram Nath Kovind on two-day visit to Bastar

Jul 25, 2018, 15:44 IST | IANS

Chief Minister Raman Singh welcomed him amidst light rainfall

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday was in Jagdalpur as part of his two-day visit to the Bastar region. Chief Minister Raman Singh welcomed him amidst light rainfall. After visiting Jagdalpur, he left for Dantewada in a helicopter, accompanied by the Chief Minister.

Upon reaching Jagdalpur, he was warmly welcomed by the Higher Education Minister Prem Prakash Pandey, Forest Minister Mahesh Gagda, Bastar Lok Sabha MP Dinesh Kashyap and several other prominent public representatives.

