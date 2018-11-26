Ram Nath Kovind: Parliamentary disruptions unfortunate

national

Kovind welcomed the decision of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to translate the judgments of the top court into Hindi to start with and gradually to other languages.

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed concern over disruptions in Parliament, describing them as unfortunate. Addressing a function to mark the Constitution Day, he also touched upon many other issues including social justice, technology and plugging of leakages by linking Aadhaar with the delivery of social welfare schemes.

Underlining that "social justice is the touchstone of our development", the President said that social justice was all about providing equal opportunities -- social, economic and political. "The Constitution empowers the citizens who in turn empower the Constitution. The Constitution is nobody's preserve and is still everybody's preserve," he added.

He welcomed the decision of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to translate the judgments of the top court into Hindi to start with and gradually to other languages. Gogoi said the "Constitution was the voice of the marginalised" and "it is in the best interest to heed its advice" in moments of crisis.

"The Constitution has become an integral part of people's lives," the CJI said.

