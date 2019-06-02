Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Telangana on Statehood Day

national

The state was formed from the northwestern part of Andhra Pradesh on this day in 2014

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were among the leaders who greeted the people of Telangana on its Statehood Day on Sunday.

"Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future," the President tweeted.

Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2019

Calling the people of the state "hardworking", Modi said: "My best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana."

In a separate tweet, Modi added: "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh. From science to sports, education to enterprise, Andhra Pradesh's contribution is immense. May the state prosper in the coming years."

On Telangana’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation’s development. I pray for the progress of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2019

Rahul Gandhi and the official Twitter handle of the Congress also conveyed the best wishes to the people of Telangana.

Greetings and best wishes to all the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! pic.twitter.com/bswiB2dRjf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2019

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Hardeep Singh Puri and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended their warm wishes to the people of Telangana.

On their Statehood Day, I extend my warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Telangana. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state in the times to come. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 2, 2019

I extend my heartiest wishes to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. May the State and it’s people progress to new heights in the years to come. #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/QHsHKbYvEs — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 2, 2019

My best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. Wishing the State endless growth and boundless prosperity and happiness.



à° à°¤à±à°²à°à°à°¾à°£ à°°à°¾à°·à±à°à±à°° à°à°µà°¿à°°à±à°­à°¾à°µ à°¦à°¿à°¨à±à°¤à±à°¸à°µ à°¸à°à°¦à°°à±à°­à°®à±à°à°¾ , à°¤à±à°²à°à°à°¾à°£ à°°à°¾à°·à±à°à±à°° à°ªà±à°°à°à°²à°à± à°¨à°¾ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°à°¾à°à°à±à°·à°²à±#TelanganaFormationDay — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 2, 2019

On the Statehood Day of Telangana, I offer my heartiest felicitations to the proud, resilient, aware & hardworking citizens of India's youngest state.



à°¤à±à°²à°à°à°¾à°£ à°°à°¾à°·à±à°à±à°°à°¾à°µà°¤à°°à°£ à°¦à°¿à°¨à±à°¤à±à°¸à°µà°à°²à± à°­à°¾à°°à°¤à°¦à±à°¶à°ªà± à°²à± à° à°à°¦à°°à°¿à°à±à°¨ à°ªà°¿à°¨à±à°¨ à°ªà±à°°à°¦à±à°¶à°à°²à± à°à°·à±à°à°ªà°¡à°¿ à°ªà°¨à°¿à°à±à°¸à± à°¨à°¾à°à°°à°¿à°à±à°²à°à± à°¨à°¾ à°¹à±à°¦à°¯à°ªà±à°°à±à°µà° à° à°­à°¿à°¨à°à°¦à°¨à°²à±. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 2, 2019

Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters in Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Statehood Day — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2019

