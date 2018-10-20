Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate peace conference in Maharashtra

national

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, among others, will be present at the event

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a three-day 'Vishwa Shanti Ahimsa Sammelan' at Mangi Tungi in Nashik district of Maharashtra on October 22, officials said. After their arrival at Ojhar airport, Kovind and his wife will be flown to Mangi Tungi, around 125 kms from Nashik city, in a helicopter. They will reach the venue at 3.30 pm, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Rajaram Mane and Collector Radhakrishanan B told this to reporters on Friday.



Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, among others, will be present at the event, they said. After inaugurating the 'Vishwa Shanti Ahimsa Sammelan' (world peace and ahimsa conference, organised by Bhagwan Rishabhdev Murti Nirmaan Samiti, Kovind will present the first international 'Bhagwan Rishabhdev Award' to Teerthanker Mahaveer University based in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, president of the samiti, Pithadish Ravindrakirti Swami, said.



"The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, a memento and a citation, will be given to the chancellor of the university, Suresh Jain," he said. The president will also release a book, titled 'Sarvoccha Digambar Jain Pratima', on the occasion, he added.



"Thousands of people from different parts of the country are expected to take part in the conference," Ravindrakirti Swami said.

