Ram Nath Kovind turns 74 today, netizens pour wishes on social media

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 09:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India celebrates his 74th birthday today and top leaders and netizens took to social media to extend their greetings

Ram Nath Kovind. Pic/Twitter

Ram Nath Kovind, a politician currently serving as the 14th President of India since 25 July 2017 celebrates his 74th birthday today. He was born on 1 October 1945 in Paraunkh village Uttar Pradesh. Ram Nath Kovind had also served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and was a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006.

Ram Nath Kovind was a lawyer for 16 years before venturing into politics and practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court until 1993. On his 74th birthday, top leaders and netizens took to social media to pour wishes on the President of India.

Recently, Ram Nath Kovind showered praise on M.S. Dhoni, saying despite him maintaining a low profile, people across the country love the veteran cricketer. Dhoni on Sunday met President Kovind at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital alongwith his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

"M.S. Dhoni met me at Raj Bhavan yesterday (Sunday) as a courtesy call. I felt good. I told him he maintains a low profile but people are fond of him as he is talented," the President said while addressing students during the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University. "His talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand. M.S. Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket," he added.

