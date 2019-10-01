Ram Nath Kovind turns 74 today, netizens pour wishes on social media

Ram Nath Kovind, a politician currently serving as the 14th President of India since 25 July 2017 celebrates his 74th birthday today. He was born on 1 October 1945 in Paraunkh village Uttar Pradesh. Ram Nath Kovind had also served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and was a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006.

Ram Nath Kovind was a lawyer for 16 years before venturing into politics and practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court until 1993. On his 74th birthday, top leaders and netizens took to social media to pour wishes on the President of India.

Greetings to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday.



India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden.



May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2019

Best wishes and many happy returns of the day to the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn Shri #RamNathKovind Ji. I pray for your long and healthy life in service to the Nation and humanity. pic.twitter.com/xdpoEnVTOZ — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) October 1, 2019

Our Rastrapti ji #RamNathKovind ji, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. I wish you peace, good health, and happiness. Congratulations and happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/NoxIQCzYFZ — Harishankar Dhakoliya BJP (@HS_Dhakoliya4) October 1, 2019

Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri #RamNathKovind ji. Your dedication towards the nation is an inspiration for us all. I pray for your good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/xn8evjgjqz — Ramesh Choudhary (@imrealRamesh) October 1, 2019

Warm wishes to the Honourable President of India Shri #RamNathKovind ji on his birthday.



Recently, Ram Nath Kovind showered praise on M.S. Dhoni, saying despite him maintaining a low profile, people across the country love the veteran cricketer. Dhoni on Sunday met President Kovind at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital alongwith his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

"M.S. Dhoni met me at Raj Bhavan yesterday (Sunday) as a courtesy call. I felt good. I told him he maintains a low profile but people are fond of him as he is talented," the President said while addressing students during the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University. "His talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand. M.S. Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket," he added.

