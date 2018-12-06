Ram Nath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar

national

"India bows to Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas (death anniversary)," Modi tweeted. He also shared a link of the audio highlighting the works and contribution of Ambedkar, who died on December 6, 1956 in Delhi

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Dalit icon Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Kovind, Naidu, Modi also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at a function in Parliament House Lawns here. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and several other MPs also paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"The nation is ever grateful to the architect of the Constitution. His wisdom will continue to guide us at all times," Naidu tweeted.

"He championed the cause of marginalised and strove for creating a casteless society. We will be paying a real tribute to Baba Sahebji by establishing a truly egalitarian society and by upholding values and ethics in public life," Naidu said.

