Ram Navami: Complaint filed against Bengal BJP chief for brandishing sword

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on charges of leading a rally while holding a 'Trishul' in Rampurhat.



Representation pic

A police complaint was lodged against West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh after he was allegedly seen carrying a sword on Ram Navami celebration on March 25 in Midnapore district. The complaint was lodged in Midnapore's Kharagpore police station. Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on charges of leading a rally while holding a 'Trishul' in Rampurhat.

The holy celebrations, on March 25, turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal between BJP and Bajrang Dal workers, who were brandishing swords, trishuls (tridents) and in some cases pistols in their celebratory processions, and Trinamool Congress members, leaving one dead and several injured.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever