Ram Rahim follower detained while attempting to enter Parliament with a knife

A person was detained for allegedly attempting to enter the Parliament premises on a motorbike carrying a knife

The person has been identified as Sagar Insa. He is a resident of Laxmi Nagar and a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief & rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. pic/ANI

New Delhi

: A person was detained in New Delhi for allegedly attempting to enter the Parliament premises carrying a knife on a motorbike on Monday. According to news agency, ANI, the person has been identified as Sagar Insa who is a resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital and follower of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He was taken to Parliament Street Police Station for questioning. Further details awaited.

With inputs from ANI

