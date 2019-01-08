Ram Vilas Paswan supports quota Bill, demands reservation in private sector

national

Urging the House to pass the Bill, he demanded the government should now move ahead to provide reservation in the private sector and also bring transparency in Indian judicial services

Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday welcomed the Constitution Amendment Bill providing for 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes and demanded that the government should move ahead for a reservation in the private sector.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha, Paswan said the move was a big step towards government's resolve "sabka sath, sabka Vikas" and would not be a cause for social confrontation.

"I am happy that the government has brought this Bill that provides reservation for the economically backward upper castes. This Bill does not disturb the existing 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes," he said.

Urging the House to pass the Bill, he demanded the government should now move ahead to provide reservation in the private sector and also bring transparency in Indian judicial services.

"Put this Bill into the ninth schedule so that no one goes for a judicial review. There is a shortage of government jobs but the present government can't be held responsible for it. So I would urge you to provide reservation in private sector. I would also request you to bring transparency in Indian judicial services so that all castes have representation there," he said.

Paswan, a Dalit leader and chief of LJP, hailed the Modi government for its pro-poor schemes and decisions and said that if this Bill is passed, Narendra Modi would again become Prime Minister in 2019.

AIADMK's Thambi Durai said that despite reservation for SCs and STs, equality has not prevailed in the society.

He said that quota cannot be based on economic status and the Bill will be struck down for sure in courts.

"For the economically weaker sections, this government has brought several pro-poor schemes and the reservation is needed only if government schemes have failed," he said.

TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay raised doubts over government's intention to bring the bill when the general elections were only a few months away.

"Will it solve the problem of youths or just a gimmick? Or is it a move to win Lok Sabha elections?" he asked.

He said that if a government was serious about a reservation, it should have brought the Women Reservation Bill.

Shiv Sena supported the Bill but questioned its timing.

"The intention is good, but why did the government bring it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," Anand Rao Adsul asked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates