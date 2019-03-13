Ram Vilas Paswan urged to re-think over decision not to contest

national

Patna: Bihar's ruling BJP-led NDA has requested its ally and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to reconsider his decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur.

"There is pressure from NDA to change the decision of Paswan. The BJP, as well as JD-U, want him to re-think," a senior LJP leader said on Wednesday.

In January, Paswan announced that he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur, ending days of speculation in political circles. Hajipur is considered Paswan's stronghold.

According to LJP leaders, Paswan's younger brother Pasupati Kumar Paras, the state President of the party and a Bihar Minister, would contest from Hajipur.

Party leaders have cited Paswan's ill-health for his decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

