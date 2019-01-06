Ram Vilas Paswan: Will not contest Lok Sabha polls from Hajpur

Jan 06, 2019, 21:51 IST | IANS

The LJP is an ally of the BJP-led NDA

It is official: LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday said he will not contest Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur, ending days of speculation in Bihar political circles.

"I will not contest Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur seat this time, but will continue to work for the development of Hajipur," Paswan told media.

Hajipur is considered Paswan's stronghold for the past three decades. He won from Hajipur in 1977 with a margin of 4.24 lakh votes - a feat that established a Guinness World Record.

Paswan has left it to his Lok Janshakti Party to decide who would contest from Hajipur. "At present, I cannot say anything...the party will decide it," he said.

Party leaders have cited Paswan's ill-health for his decision not to contest from Hajipur, though they say he is likely to become a Rajya Sabha MP.

