Ram Vilas Paswan's brush with B-Townies

The late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had a brush with Bollywood when son Chirag was keen to be an actor. In 2011, Chirag made his Bollywood debut opposite Kangana Ranaut in Miley Naa Miley Hum, which was produced by TV actor-producer Anuj Saxena, best remembered for his show, Kkusum. The film, helmed by Tanveer Khan, also featured Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge. It proved to be a damp squib and Chirag preferred to go back to Bihar and follow in his father's footsteps.

Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last on Thursday night at a Delhi hospital, where he had been admitted for several days. He underwent heart surgery last weekend. The news of his death was announced by Chirag Paswan.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the late leader were brought to his residence in Delhi's 12 Janpath. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, CPI leader D. Raja and several other leaders paid their tributes.

A huge crowd was gathered outside Ram Vilas Paswan's residence to pay their last respects to the Dalit leader.

