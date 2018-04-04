Raman Singh: Amit Shah's visit 'fruitful', discussions on possible election campaign held

Apr 04, 2018

Singh also mentioned that during the short meeting matters pertaining to the last meeting would be reviewed

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said that the short visit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, Amit Shah was fruitful as talks in connection to election campaign was discussed ahead of upcoming state legislative assembly polls.

"During his (Amit Shah) short stay, discussions were held for a possible programme (election campaign) to take place in Chhattisgarh were held. A short meeting is expected to take place in the last week of April," said Raman Singh.

Singh also mentioned that during the short meeting matters pertaining to the last meeting would be reviewed. Amit Shah after a short stay in Chhattisgarh left for a two-day Odisha visit. The tenure of Chhattisgarh Legislative assembly is due to end in 2019.

